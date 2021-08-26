Norse Atlantic plans to fly 15 787s on transatlantic routes next summer

Norwegian startup Norse Atlantic Airways expects to operate a robust transatlantic network next summer.

“The company believes that demand for transatlantic travel will be back by late Q1 or early Q2 and anticipates that all its 15 Boeing 787s will be flying customers between Europe and the US next summer,” the airline said.

Norse, which announced its launch in March, is still seeking an AOC from both Norway and the UK.

More Norway news SAS plans to operate robust network this fall

SAS set to return to all US destinations

Flyr begins operations with Oslo-Tromsø service

The airline said there “has been tremendous interest in Norse from the traveling public” since the March announcement of the company’s launch. The airline in part aims to fill the gap left when Norwegian Air Shuttle scrapped transatlantic flying.

Norse expects to have approximately 1,600 employees by summer 2022.

Photo credit: Norse Atlantic Airways