IndiGo further enhances domestic connectivity

IndiGo is adding more flights to its domestic network from September, resuming two routes and increasing frequencies on two more.

The carrier intends to restart service from Lucknow (LKO) to Jaipur (JAI) and Indore (IDR) on Sept. 1, last served in August 2020 and March 2021 respectively. Flights on each route will be on daily using ATR 42/ATR 72 aircraft.

Additionally, frequencies between Delhi (DEL) and Lucknow will rise from 5X-daily to 6X-daily from Sept. 1, while Delhi-Dehradun (DED) grows from 2X to 3X-daily from Sept. 5.

“These flights will not only improve accessibility, but also cater to the increased travel demand from Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Indore,” chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar.

“The new routes will enhance mobility between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and improve accessibility, while promoting trade and commerce in the region.”

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced that Gwalior, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, will become the 70th domestic destination in its network. Two routes are being launched from Gwalior Airport (GWL) on Sept. 1, connecting the airport Delhi and Indore.

IndiGo is this week (w/c Aug. 23, 2021) operating 1.2 million seats across its domestic network, compared with about 1.53 million during the same week two years ago.

Capacity in India’s domestic market continues to be capped by the government. The limit was reduced to 50% in May 2021 in response to a second wave of COVID-19 cases, before rising to 65% in July. On Aug. 13, the cap was increased again to 72.5%.

Photo credit: Pierre Barthe / ATR