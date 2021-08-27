Route Analysis: Warsaw-Dubai

The market between Poland’s capital Warsaw and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is set to become more crowded over the coming months, with LOT Polish Airlines and flydubai set to launch operations between the cities.

Star Alliance member LOT has filed plans to begin serving Warsaw Frederic Chopin (WAW) and Dubai International (DXB) from Sept. 26, operating the route three times per week. Flights will take place on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows the carrier will compete directly with long-standing Warsaw-Dubai operator Emirates, which currently provides 6X-weekly flights using 777-300ERs. The Gulf airline will add a seventh weekly frequency in mid-September.

In addition, LCC flydubai intends to begin WAW-DXB service on Sept. 30, flying daily using 737-8s. The route will become the Dubai-based airline’s second to Poland alongside its flights to Krakow (KRK).

By early October, capacity between the two cities will therefore increase from around 4,200 two-way weekly seats at the moment to about 8,400. At this time two years ago, capacity between Warsaw and Dubai was 4,900 seats.

The expansion of service comes as Dubai prepares to host the World Expo. The event, which takes place every five years, will run until March 31, 2022 and hopes to attract up to 25 million visitors

WAW-DXB

Carrier: LOT Polish Airlines Aircraft: Boeing 737-800 Frequency: 3X-weekly Start date: Sept. 26, 2021 Distance: 4,155 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 70,978 Annual growth: 29.7% Average base fare (2019): $279.96

Photo credit: Jorg Greuel / Getty Images