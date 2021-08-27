Sunwing returns to Ottawa, expands from Toronto and Montreal

Canadian leisure carrier Sunwing will return to Ottawa International (YOW) for the 2021/22 winter season and is adding several new routes from its two largest gateways: Montreal (YUL) and Toronto (YYZ) .

Beginning in November, the carrier intends to fly to 11 destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico from Ottawa through to April 2022.

“With pent-up travel demand growing and travel restrictions easing, Sunwing’s wide variety of destinations and all-inclusive packages will be well-received by travelers who are anxious to escape on a long-awaited winter vacation,” said Mark Laroche, the Ottawa International Airport Authority's president and CEO.

The flight schedule will be as follows:

Cancun (CUN) – Saturdays from Nov. 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays and Fridays from Dec. 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Cayo Coco (CCC) – Tuesdays from Nov. 16, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Cayo Santa Maria (BWW) – Fridays from Nov. 12, 2021 until April 8, 2022

Holguin (HOG) – Tuesdays from Dec. 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Los Cabos (SJD) – Thursdays from Dec. 16, 2021 until March 31, 2022

Mazatlán (MZT) – Tuesdays from Dec. 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Montego Bay (MBJ) – Sundays from Dec. 12, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Puerto Plata (POP) – Tuesdays from Dec. 7, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Puerto Vallarta (PVR) – Sundays from Dec. 19, 2021 until March 27, 2022

Punta Cana (PUJ), Saturdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Mondays from Dec. 13, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Varadero (VRA) – Sundays and Thursdays from Nov. 14, 2021 until April 7, 2022

Additionally, Sunwing is adding three additional destinations from Toronto and two from Montreal. Flights from Toronto to Los Cabos start Sept. 16; Aruba begins on Sept. 20; and St Maarten opens on Sept. 30. All three routes are 1X-weekly.

Montreal is also getting weekly flights to St Maarten and Los Cabos, starting Nov. 4 and Nov. 11 respectively.

“Following positive customer demand for our initial destinations of Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay, and based on increasing demand to travel in the early fall, we decided to expand our flight service and destination offerings ahead of schedule,” Sunwing president of tour operations Andrew Dawson said.

Photo credit: Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images