Wizz Air switches some Abu Dhabi flights to Dubai because of COVID-19 restrictions 

Wizz Air has transferred six of its routes to the UAE from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Dubai International (DXB), citing the current COVID-19 travel restrictions in Abu Dhabi.

The six routes affected are all operated by Wizz Air’s Hungarian AOC; Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are staying at AUH.

Flights from Bucharest (OTP); Budapest (BUD); Catania (CTA); Cluj (CLJ); Katowice (KTW) and Sofia (SOF) are now landing at DXB. The routes had previously moved to AUH from Dubai World Central (DWC) in 2020 as Wizz looked to consolidate its UAE flights at one airport.

“We will be flying to DXB from some European destinations because the Abu Dhabi restrictions are still very fluid,“ a Wizz Air spokesperson told Routes. “We want to give travelers the opportunity to be able to [continue to] fly to the United Arab Emirates during the winter months.”

Once the COVID-19 situation becomes stable in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Hungary “will be happy to start flying there,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air has followed other carriers in requiring its crews to be fully vaccinated. This includes all pilots and flight attendants.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson