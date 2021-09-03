Abu Dhabi eases strict COVID-19 entry rules

Abu Dhabi has said it will end quarantine requirements for all vaccinated travelers arriving in the emirate.

The move is certain to be welcomed by airlines based at Abu Dhabi International (AUH), including Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Because of the strict rules, Wizz Air's Hungary-based operation transferred six of its UAE routes from AUH to Dubai International (DXB), citing the COVID-19 travel restrictions in Abu Dhabi.

But the situation at AUH looks as if it will get considerably better for airlines. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travelers arriving in AUH from all international destinations, effective from Sep. 5.

Before boarding a flight to AUH, all passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All passengers must also take a PCR test on arrival at AUH.

Vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from "green list" destinations must take another PCR test on day six of their stay in the emirate, without the need to quarantine. The Abu Dhabi authorities have green-listed 55 countries; 22 of these were added to the list this week.

From other destinations, arrivals must take PCR tests on days four and eight of their stay in the emirate, without the need to quarantine.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving in AUH from green list destinations must take further PCR tests on days six and nine, without having to quarantine.

The only arrivals who will have to continue to quarantine for 10 days on arrival are unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from destinations not on the green list. They must also take another PCR test on day nine of their stay to be allowed to end the quarantine after day 10.

