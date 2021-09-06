ASL Airlines France to resume Algeria service

ASL Airlines France says Algerian authorities have approved the restart of the airline’s scheduled flights between France and Algeria, which had been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), ASL will operate 5X-weekly service between CDG and Algiers (ALG) from Sept. 9. On the same date, it will start 1X-weekly flights between Lyon (LYS) and the North African country’s capital.

From Oct. 7, ASL will then start flying 1X-weekly service between Lille (LIL) and ALG. The carrier is an all-Boeing 737 operator.

ASL indicated more flights between the two countries will be offered by the airline “soon.”

“Throughout the travel restrictions linked to the pandemic, ASL Airlines France maintained a strong link with Algeria; since May 2020, we have provided special return flights from Algeria to France,” ASL commercial director Eric Vincent said.

“With the opening of flight authorizations between the two countries, we are very happy to be able to expand our offer and to resume offering commercial flights, including from Lyon and Lille. We hope to soon be able to set up our entire program to give our loyal customers all the travel solutions between the capitals and regions of the two countries that they have been waiting a year and a half for.”

Photo credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images