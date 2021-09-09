Airline in Focus: Austrian Airlines

Austrian Airlines has this week confirmed plans to launch a new route to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico as part of its winter schedule and said it intends to offer a range of charter destinations as scheduled flights for summer 2022.

Service to Cancun from Vienna (VIE) will start on Oct. 24, operating twice a week using Boeing 777-200/200ER aircraft. The Star Alliance member last served the Mexican vacation destination in 2006.

OAG data shows the route will be served on Thursdays and Sundays, departing Austria’s capital at 10.40 a.m. and arriving in CUN at 5.10 p.m. The return service departs at 7.05 p.m. and returns to VIE at 11.30 a.m. the following day.

In addition, the airline said Antalya, Catania, Ibiza, Mykonos, Palma de Mallorca and Reykjavik Keflavik—currently available via Austrian Holidays—will be offered as scheduled routes during the summer 2022 season. Palma de Mallorca has already been made available as a scheduled flight for the winter season 2021/22.

“This adjustment enables closer integration with the rest of the Austrian Airlines route network,” the airline said. “All customer benefits of the Austrian Airlines range of scheduled services apply to the new routes offered as scheduled flights.”

For the week commencing Sept. 6, 2021, Austrian is operating about 260,000 seats across its network, flying to 102 destinations. This compares with 421,000 seats and 113 destinations during the same week two years ago.

Photo credit: Austrian Airlines