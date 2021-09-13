France imposes stricter rules on passengers arriving from Israel, the US

France has placed Israel and the US on its "orange list" for travel as of Sept. 12, meaning arrivals from those countries who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to demonstrate they are traveling for essential reasons and also quarantine for seven days.

The passengers from those points of origin must also test for COVID-19 before departure and, possibly, after arrival.

The move follows an Aug. 30 recommendation by the European Council to remove several countries, including Israel and the US, from the "safe travel" list of countries from which all travel—essential and non-essential—is allowed, regardless of vaccination status.

Europe’s airlines have said the European Council recommendation, if widely adopted by member countries, would harm transatlantic air travel demand.

Member States do not have to follow the European Council’s recommendations, but many countries—including Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden—have already taken steps to tighten up restrictions for travelers arriving from the US.

The Netherlands has designated the US a "very high-risk" area, meaning even vaccinated arriving passengers must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

KLM said it would remove its proposed new flights from Amsterdam (AMS) to Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) from its winter schedule until further notice, describing the government's decision as “a big step backwards for KLM” in its recovery from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Before the French government's decision, Air France said it had 11 US destinations on its schedule for the coming winter.

Photo credit: Ian Langsdon / Pool / AFP / Getty Images