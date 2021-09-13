Swoop restarts international flights, expands Jamaica service

Swoop is this winter adding a new warm-weather leisure route from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with plans to fly to Kingston Norman Manley International (KIN) in Jamaica.

The service will operate twice a week from Dec. 8. The ULCC will compete directly with Air Canada and Caribbean Airlines, data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows, while its parent WestJet also provides nonstop flights between the destinations.

The route comes after Swoop on Sept. 11 resumed international service after seven months, operating between Toronto Pearson and Montego Bay Sangster International (MBJ) in Jamaica.

The YYZ-MBJ service will be operated three times per week, providing competition for Air Canada and Sunwing. Flights to the US and Mexico will resume through the fall.

“We are elated at Swoop’s commitment to ensure that passengers from our second largest market, Canada, and specifically the province of Ontario, have a low-cost option when visiting Jamaica to see family and friends or those who wish to vacation on our beautiful island,” MBJ Airports CEO Shane Munroe said.

Swoop plans to resume a second international service on Sept. 17, connecting Edmonton (YEG) and Phoenix Mesa Gateway (AZA). Flights from Toronto Pearson to Cancun (CUN) restart a day later and service between YEG and Las Vegas (LAS) returns on Sept. 23.

As previously reported by Routes, the carrier also plans to add three new sun destinations in the US to its network this winter with nonstop flights to St. Pete-Clearwater (PIE) and Orlando Sanford (SFB) in Florida, as well as San Diego (SAN) in California.

The three routes follow Swoop’s Request for Proposals (RFP) on Route Exchange, which sought to find new airport partners in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Photo credit: Getty Images/GummyBone