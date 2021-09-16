Neos to start Dubai International flights

Neos is launching a new route to Dubai International (DXB) this winter, becoming the Italian carrier’s first scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since before the pandemic.

The airline is planning to open a twice-weekly service from Verona (VRN), starting on Oct. 31 through March 20, 2022. Flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays using Boeing 738-8 aircraft.

The route will become Verona’s only nonstop link to the UAE and Milan-based Neos’ first to the nation since suspending flights to Abu Dhabi International (AUH) at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

As well as attracting leisure traffic, Neos will be targeting visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, which begins on Oct. 1. The event, held every five years, see hundreds of countries using pavilions to show off the latest in architecture and technology. It is expected to attract 25 million visits over six months.

Neos has previously offered seasonal winter flights to Dubai from the likes of Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Catania (CTA). However, all services in the past have been to Dubai Al Maktoum (DWC), rather than Dubai International.

Data provided by OAG shows that other planned new route launches this winter include a Milan Malpensa-Bangkok (BKK)-Phuket (HKT)-Milan Malpensa service, which will be 2X-weekly from Dec. 21; and flights to Marsa Alam (RMF) and Sharm el-Sheikh (SSH) in Egypt from Milan Bergamo (BGY), both of which will be 1X-weekly from Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 respectively.

In July, Neos started its first scheduled route to the US, connecting Milan Malpensa and New York John F Kennedy (JFK). Flights are currently 2X-weekly using 787s.

Photo credit: Neos