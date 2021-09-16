Startup Avelo adds Palm Beach to US east coast network

US startup Avelo Airlines is adding a fifth Florida destination to its east coast network set to launch this fall: Palm Beach (PBI).

The carrier launched flights earlier this year from Burbank (BUR) in southern California and is currently operating a 10-destination network in the western US using Boeing 737-800s. Avelo is preparing to launch 737-700 services from its east coast base, Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN)in Connecticut, to five destinations in Florida this fall.

The carrier previously announced it would serve the Florida destinations of Fort Myers (RSW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) from HVN starting in November.

The HVN-PBI route will start Dec. 16 and operate daily through Jan. 4, 2022, after which it will be flown 5X-weekly.

“Getting from Connecticut to one of the world’s most coveted oceanfront destinations is now more convenient and affordable than ever,” Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “The addition of Palm Beach to Avelo’s portfolio of five sun-soaked Florida destinations demonstrates our commitment to providing Connecticut with the choice, convenience and value it wants.”

Avelo additionally announced it will increase the 3X-weekly HVN-RSW route to daily service from Dec. 16 to Jan. 4, 2022, before reverting back to 3X-weekly service. The airline also will increase the HVN-TPA route to daily from Dec. 16 through Jan. 4, 2022, before reverting back to 4X-weekly service.

Photo credit: Avelo