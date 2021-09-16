Sky Express to cooperate with American Airlines

Greek carrier Sky Express has entered into an interline agreement with American Airlines designed to boost inbound tourism from the US.

The agreement will support American passengers with onward connections in Greece. It will allow travelers to book a single ticket across the networks of both air airlines.

“It is an important factor of our strategy to upgrade our services in order to offer our passengers more options while reinforcing our country’s position as an attractive destination all year round,” Sky Express commercial director Yiannis Lidakis said.

The strategic alliance with American follows the Athens-based carrier’s existing interline agreements with Air France, Air Serbia, Cyprus Airways, KLM, Middle East Airlines and Qatar Airways.

American currently offers three summer season routes to Greece, flying daily to the capital Athens (ATH) from Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL) and New York John F Kennedy (JFK).

Sky Express, meanwhile, flies nonstop to 28 domestic and six international destinations from Athens.

The airline began offering international service in February having previously focused on domestic routes. The expansion came four months after it agreed to lease six Airbus Α320neos.

London Heathrow (LHR) became the latest international destination to be added to Sky Express’ network on Aug. 1. The UK capital joined the likes of Brussels (BRU), Hamburg (HAM), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO) as new overseas points that have been launched so far this year.

Photo credit: Sky Express