Routes in Brief: Ryanair, Swoop, Austrian Airlines and more

A day after Eurowings announced plans to open a base at Stockholm Arlanda (ARN), Ryanair has signalled its intention to add a third domestic route in Sweden. Stockholm Arlanda-Skellefteå Airport (SFT) will be served twice a week beginning Dec. 3. The latest expansion takes the number of new routes offered by Ryanair from the Swedish capital to 23. The Irish ULCC revealed in May it was establishing a two-aircraft base at Arlanda during the upcoming winter season.

Canadian ULCC Swoop is adding nonstop flights to Los Cabos (SJD) from both Edmonton (YEG) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ). Los Cabos joins Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán as the fourth Mexican destination available for booking this winter. Service from Edmonton will be 1X-weekly from Nov. 20, while flights from Toronto start on Dec. 4 and will be 2X-weekly.

Air Serbia will recommence flights between Kraljevo (KVO) and Vienna (VIE) on Oct. 12 using ATR72 turboprop aircraft. Flights from Morava Airport to the Austrian capital will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Dec. 30. “We are glad that we will enable passengers from central and west Serbia to have direct flights to Vienna from our third airport in Serbia,” Air Serbia head of sales Boško Rupić said. The flights from Kraljevo to Vienna were first established in December 2019.

London Gatwick (LGW), Madrid (MAD) and Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) will return to Air Malta’s network during summer 2022, the carrier has announced. London Gatwick will be served with a daily service while Madrid and Moscow will be served 3X-weekly and 2X-weekly respectively. The services will start on March 27, 2022. “We are working hard on an ambitious flight schedule that demonstrates our strong belief that travel and tourism will bounce back next year,” Air Malta chairman David G Curmi said.

Air Astana will resume direct flights from Almaty (ALA) to Male (MLE) in the Maldives on Oct. 9. Airbus A321LR and Boeing 767 aircraft will operate on the route four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Air Astana previously operated flights to the Maldives from Dec. 5, 2020 until May 24, 2021, prior to suspension due to government restrictions.

A new direct connection has been launched between Adelaide (ADL) and Townsville (TSV) by Qantas. The QantasLink service will operate three times per week onboard Embraer E190 aircraft. The 94-seat E190s were introduced to QantasLink’s network in May as part of the airline’s agreement with Alliance Airlines. Flights between ADL and TSV began on Sept. 13.

Austrian Airlines’ flights between Vienna (VIE) and Montreal (YUL) will resume on Oct. 1. Austria’s national airline previously operated the route from April 2019 to March 2020 before it was suspended due to the pandemic. Montreal will be served three times a week with 211-seat Boeing 767s. Since mid-July, Star Alliance partner Air Canada has been operating a codeshare flight with Austrian Airlines from Vienna to Toronto (YYZ) three times a week.

Latvian airline airBaltic has increased its network to almost 90 routes, surpass the number offered during September 2019. OAG data shows the carrier is currently serving 87 routes nonstop, up from 83 at this time two years ago. Routes that have returned in September 2021 include service from Riga (RIX) to Dubai (DXB), Tenerife (TFS) and Turku (TKU).

Fiji Link has said it is ready to resume domestic flights as travel restrictions begin to ease. Service between Suva (SUV) and Nadi (NAN) will be the first to restart—although passengers much be fully vaccinated unless exempt. The airline last operated domestic services in April.

Nigerian startup Green Africa has added a new route to its network. Passengers will be able to fly between Abuja (ABV) and Ilorin ((ILR}}) from Oct. 1. Service will be once a day. Lagos-based Green Africa began commercial operations in August. The carrier has three ATR 72-600s in its fleet and plans to focus on domestic routes until December 2022 before expanding internationally within Africa.

Air Cairo has started a new route between the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh (SSH) and Kazan (KZN) in Russia. Flights will take place on Wednesdays using Airbus A320s. OAG data shows the airline will be the only operator on the route.

