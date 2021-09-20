Ethiopian Airlines to restart Nigerian route 

Ethiopian Airlines plans to restart flights between Addis Ababa (ADD) and Enugu (ENU) in Nigeria on Oct. 1.

The airline has not served ENU since 2019, when the airport closed for runway repairs. The route was further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. ENU reopened for international flights last month.

Ethiopian said it will operate the ADD-ENU route 3X-weekly with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

“October 1 is the Nigerian independence day, and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airlines' good relationship with Nigeria since the [airline’s] first flight to Nigeria in 1960,” Ethiopian Airlines GM of Nigeria Shimeles Arage said in a statement.

Ethiopian already flies to the Nigerian cities of Abuja (ABV), Lagos (LOS) and Kano (KAN).

Ethiopian noted that passengers coming to Ethiopia, whether incoming passengers or returning passengers, are now required to show a certificate of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the country they are coming from within five days of arrival.

Photo credit: Joe Pries