Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Sept. 19, 2021)

Capacity nudged back above the 79 million mark but remains more than 30% down on 2019 levels.

By David Casey

There was a modest 0.7% increase in global capacity last week (w/c Sept. 13, 2021) as the number of seats rose beyond the 79 million mark, helped by gains in China and Thailand. However, total capacity worldwide remains 30.8% down on the same period two years ago. 

Asia-Pacific was the major growth region during the past seven days, increasing by 3.3% week-on-week to 26.8 million seats as travel restrictions begin to loosen in some countries. China’s market expanded by 454,000 seats, a 3% rise, while Thailand recorded gains of 190,500 seats, up by 94.6% on the previous week. 

Latin America, the Middle East and North America also reported week-on-week capacity growth of 0.8%, 1.1% and 0.5% respectively, but the markets in Europe and Africa each declined by 2%. Spain topped the list of countries by capacity reduction in numerical terms, shrinking by almost 80,000 seats compared with a week earlier. 

Senior Network Planning Editor

Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.