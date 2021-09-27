KLM schedules US expansion

Two more points in the US will return to KLM’s network in December after Washington announced plans to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from Europe and the UK.

The Dutch government has also decided to withdraw previously announced quarantine regulations for vaccinated passengers from the US.

In response, the flag-carrier plans to restart nonstop service from Amsterdam (AMS) to Las Vegas (LAS) and Miami (MIA) from Dec. 7, flying three times per week to each destination. The additions mean the SkyTeam alliance member’s US network will return to the pre-pandemic level of 11 destinations.

“Restoring a global network of destinations is the focal point of KLM’s strategy to emerge from the coronavirus crisis as a stronger and more competitive airline,” KLM said in a statement.

“From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, KLM has maintained as much of its network as possible. This ensured that passengers could continue to make (essential) trips and that cargo, including medical goods and vaccines, could be transported. This strategy was of great benefit to KLM during the pandemic and now makes it easier to scale up operations.”

Flights to Miami will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing AMS at 10.20 a.m. and arriving in MIA at 2.20 p.m. The return service departs at 4.30 p.m. and arrives back in the Netherlands at 6.50 a.m. the following day.

The Las Vegas route will be served on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, flying at 12.35 p.m. from AMS and landing in LAS at 2.10 p.m. Flights back leave at 3.59 p.m. and arrive in AMS at 10.50 a.m. a day later

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, KLM will also fly nonstop this winter to Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Houston George Bush (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Minneapolis/St Paul (MSP), New York John F Kennedy (JFK), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

By mid-December, the airline plans to offer 74 flights per week to destinations in the US. Although subject to change, this is equal to the number provided during the same week in 2019.

Photo credit: Joe Pries