Singapore Airlines to restore JFK-FRA, SFO-HKG routes 

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will restart two US fifth freedom routes, one connecting New York Kennedy (JFK) and Frankfurt (FRA) and another linking San Francisco (SFO) and Hong Kong (HKG).

Both routes will be operated using Boeing 777-300ER that will continue on to Singapore (SIN) from FRA and HKG, respectively.

The airline cited the Biden administration’s loosening of restrictions on European travelers from early November as driving the restoration of the JFK-FRA-SIN route, which will be operated daily from Nov. 1. The SFO-HKG-SIN route will be operated 3X-weekly from Nov. 2.

SIA said the resumption of the two routes will bring its US flying to 65% of pre-COVID-19 levels. “Additional reinstatements, including services from the carrier’s Seattle (SEA) and Houston (IAH) gateways, remain part of SIA’s future plans as operating and regulatory conditions permit,” the carrier said in a statement.

SIA regional VP-Americas Joey Seow noted that the two routes being restarted give passengers “the option of continuing service to Singapore, where they can also connect to a range of business and leisure destinations.”

The SIA 777s operating the two routes will feature 264 seats in a four-cabin configuration with four first-class seats, 48 business class seats, 28 premium economy seats and 184 economy seats.

