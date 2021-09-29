Jetstar Asia plans to restart Singapore-Darwin route 

Jetstar Asia said it will resume flying its Singapore (SIN)-Darwin (DRW) route in December.

The Singapore-based airline, an offshoot of Qantas Group LCC Jetstar Airways, has not operated the route since early 2020. It had flown the route for more than a decade before the suspension of service driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIN-DRW route is scheduled to commence on Dec. 20 and will be operated 3X-weekly. Jetstar is an all Airbus A320-family operator.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi said additional Australian routes are being planned for 2022. “With Singapore’s strong vaccination rate and Australia on track to see 80% of the population vaccinated by the end of the year, we’re starting to plan the restart of our international flights between these COVID-safe destinations,” Pasupathi said.

He added: “And with the Qantas Group planning to recommence services into Singapore as soon as a travel bubble is formed, we are also looking forward to being able to connect [passengers] to our fantastic Southeast Asian network once again while helping restore Singapore’s position as a leading global air hub.”

Jetstar is counting on the establishment of a COVID-19 “travel bubble” between Singapore and Australia by mid-December.

Qantas previously announced plans to restart its Melbourne (MEL)-SIN route from Dec. 19, pending government approval and establishment of the travel bubble.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson