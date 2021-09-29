Frontier expands from Tampa and Cancun

Tampa in Florida and Cancun in Mexico are the latest destinations to receive new Frontier Airlines routes this winter.

Five services are being added to the LCC’s network from Tampa International (TPA), connecting the airport with Bloomington (BMI), Illinois; Columbus, Ohio (CMH); Green Bay (GRB), Wisconsin; New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Rochester (ROC), New York.

Rochester will receive four flights per week and LaGuardia three, with the other destinations securing two weekly services. The additions increase Frontier’s network from Tampa to 26 destinations. All new routes will begin between Nov. 30 and Dec. 17.

“Tampa continues to shine, literally and figuratively, as a destination people want to visit, especially in the winter months,” Frontier VP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

From Cancun (CUN), six routes are being opened. Flights will be daily from Boston (BOS) and Minneapolis (MSP), 4X-weekly from Baltimore (BWI), 3X-weekly from Detroit (DTW), 2X-weekly from Columbus and 1X-weekly from Raleigh-Durham (RDU).

With the new additions, Frontier will offer 19 nonstop routes to Cancun. Service from BOS, DTW, MSP and BWI will begin in mid-December, with CMH and RDU joining by Jan. 22, 2022.

“Frontier has rapidly expanded its international service and continues to identify new opportunities to stimulate tourism demand with low fares and convenient flights,” Shurz said.

Photo credit: Joe Pries