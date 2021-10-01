Vueling to use former Air France slots to launch 32 Paris Orly routes

Taking advantage of Paris Orly (ORY) slots ceded by Air France, Spain’s Vueling is launching 32 routes from ORY during the first week of November.

Vueling, an International Airlines Group (IAG) carrier, in September secured 18 daily slots at ORY that were given up by Air France to remedy competition concerns following its €4 billion ($4.7 billion) recapitalization by the French state.

The 32 new routes will bring to 52 the number of destinations served by Vueling from ORY this winter season.

Vueling will launch five new routes to Spain from ORY, raising the number of Spain routes it operates from ORY to 20. These include: 3X-weekly flights to Asturias (OVD) starting Nov. 3; 2X-weekly flights to Santander (SDR) which will begin Nov. 5; 2X-weekly service to Granada (GRX) to commence Nov. 3; 2X-weekly flights to Zaragoza (ZAZ) to start Nov. 4; and 2X-weekly service to Jerez (XRY) beginning Nov. 5.

The carrier will launch 2X-weekly flights between ORY and Billund (BLL) in Denmark from Nov. 4.

Vueling will commence three new routes from ORY to Germany: 4X-weekly flights to Hamburg (HAM) will start Nov. 3; 2X-weekly service to Leipzig (LEJ) will commence Nov. 2; and 3X-weekly flights to Nuremberg (NUE) will begin Nov. 2.

Also from Nov. 2, the carrier will launch daily service between ORY and Dublin (DUB) and 2X-weekly flights between ORY and Cork (ORK) in Ireland.

Vueling will start five new routes from ORY to Italy: From Nov. 2, it will commence 3X-weekly service to Milan (MXP), 2X-weekly flights to Turin (TRN) and 2X-weekly service to Bari (BRI). ORY-Bologna (BLQ) flights will operate 3X-weekly starting Nov. 3 while 2X-weekly Genoa (GOA) service will commence Nov. 5.

The carrier will fly from ORY to Bergen (BGO) in Norway 1X-weekly from Nov. 5 and from ORY to Stockholm (ARN) 3X-weekly from Nov. 3. Vueling will commence 2X-weekly flights between ORY and Gothenburg (GOT) in Sweden from Nov. 5.

Vueling will connect ORY and Malta (MLA) 2X-weekly from Nov. 5 and additionally fly two Morocco routes from ORY: 2X-weekly service to Agadir (AGA) and 2X-weekly flights to Tangier (TNG) will both start Nov. 3.

Finally, the airline will launch six UK routes from ORY: 2X-weekly Cardiff (CWL) service will begin Nov. 2; 3X-weekly Birmingham (BHX) flights will commence Nov. 3; 3X-weekly Edinburgh (EDI) service will start Nov. 2; 2X-weekly Glasgow (GLA) flights will begin Nov. 4; 2X-weekly Newcastle (NCL) service will commence Nov. 4; and 2X-weekly Belfast City (BHD) service will start Nov. 2.

