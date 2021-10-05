Aer Lingus Reveals Slew Of Route Restarts 

Aer Lingus plans to restart a host of routes this fall that have been suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the resumption of transatlantic services from Dublin (DUB) to both Newark (EWR) and Orlando (MCO).

The DUB-EWR route will restart Dec. 1 and operate 4X-weekly. The DUB-MCO route will operate 3X-weekly beginning Nov. 27.

Also resuming from DUB will be flights to Geneva (GVA) and Prague (PRG) from Oct. 15, and flights to Frankfurt (FRA) and Zurich (ZRH) from Nov. 8.

After that the Irish carrier will relaunch Knock (NOC)-London Gatwick (LGW) daily service from Dec. 18.

The DUB-GVA route will operate 3X-weekly in October, increasing to 4X-weekly in early December and then to 9X-weekly service from Dec. 18.

The DUB-PRG route will operate 3X-weekly, while the DUB-FRA service will be flown 10X-weekly. DUB-ZRH flights will operate 6X-weekly.

“We are delighted to announce a significant restart to a number of our favorite routes in North America and Europe, and reconnecting friends, families and businesses once again,” Aer Lingus customer service officer Susanne Carberry said.

“We are also excited to be able to connect Irish customers with European cities of Prague, Geneva, Zurich and Frankfurt, destinations which are particularly popular in winter for their Christmas markets and the upcoming ski season, and our customers from Knock into London Gatwick for Christmas.”

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson