Rwandair To Launch Kigali-Doha Route As Part Of Qatar Airways Codeshare 

Qatar Airways and RwandAir have signed a codeshare agreement aimed at increasing connectivity within Africa, while the Rwandan carrier will launch new nonstop flights between Kigali (KGL) and Doha (DOH) from December.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to deliver greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world. The new partnership will help position Qatar Airways in the region and complement our African expansion strategy.”

He added: “As we brace ourselves to meet significantly increased demand for long-awaited travel, I see dynamic partnerships like this one helping to steer travel, tourism and trade firmly on the path to recovery.”

The agreement will further increase Qatar Airways’ footprint in Africa, with access to destinations such as Bujumbura (BJM) in Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo destinations Kinshasa (FIH) and Lubumbashi (FBM), the Doha-based airline said.

“This codeshare agreement will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing RwandAir to strengthen its global presence," RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo said.

The two airlines signed an interline agreement in August to allow passengers to connect through their respective hubs DOH and KGL.

The carriers also have a loyalty partnership in place, allowing members of both airlines’ loyalty schemes to accrue and redeem points across their reciprocal route networks and make use of their DOH and KGL airport lounges.

Qatar Airways said it is continuing to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways