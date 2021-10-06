Alaska Airlines, Iberia Ink Codeshare

Oneworld members Alaska Airlines and Iberia have signed a new codeshare agreement.

According to Seattle-based Alaska, the agreement allows the Spanish flag-carrier's passengers to connect to more than 40 routes throughout the US airline's network for travel on or after Oct. 7.

Iberia operates flights from Madrid (MAD) to Los Angeles (LAX) and seasonal service between Barcelona (BCN) and San Francisco (SFO). Alaska has a large presence at both LAX and SFO, giving Iberia passengers access to its network from those US airports.

The carriers filed an application with the US Transportation Department (DOT) earlier this year requesting authorization of the codeshare agreement.

"We're thrilled to expand our cooperation with Iberia,” Alaska senior VP of fleet, finance and alliances Nat Pieper said. "Alaska joined oneworld to efficiently link our network to the world, and this enhanced partnership with Iberia brings Europe one step closer.”

Alaska joined oneworld on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Joe Pries