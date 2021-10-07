Airline In Focus: Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines inaugurated service at Miami International (MIA) on Oct. 7, giving the ULCC a presence at all three of South Florida’s major airports for the first time.

The carrier’s maiden flight arrived from Atlantic City (ACY) shortly before 9 a.m., while the first to depart left at 10.20 a.m. bound for Port-au-Prince (PAP) in Haiti.

The airline’s presence at MIA begins with service to nine destinations, which will grow to 31 nonstop options by the time expansions in November and January are complete. The carrier will serve 20 markets domestically and 11 internationally.

“With more than 200 weekly flights by January, Spirit will instantly become one of our busiest passenger airlines, giving our travelers even more options for flying to and from Miami-Dade County,” MIA director and CEO Ralph Cutié said.

The Miramar, Florida-based carrier said the move to Miami was in response to soaring demand for air travel to South Florida—and would not result in a decrease of service from the carrier’s Fort Lauderdale (FLL) home, located some 27 mi. (43 km) away from MIA.

Looking at Spirit’s wider network, the carrier is this month offering almost 3.6 million departure seats—representing a 5.6% increase on October 2019. About 82% of the airline’s capacity is deployed on domestic routes in the US, with Fort Lauderdale-New York LaGuardia (LGA) the largest by two-way seats.

