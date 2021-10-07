Volaris El Salvador Targets US Launch

Volaris’ new El Salvador unit is seeking approval to launch flights to the US, targeting routes to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

The carrier, which began commercial operations in September, has applied to the US Transportation Department (DOT) for a foreign carrier permit and exemption. It hopes to start nonstop service between El Salvador and the US from March 2022.

The application details three routes that would make up the ULCC’s initial US network, comprising service from San Salvador (SAL) to Los Angeles International (LAX), New York John F Kennedy (JFK) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Volaris Costa Rica currently serves all three US destinations from San José (SJO), with each operating via San Salvador.

“Granting Volaris El Salvador authority to operate scheduled and charter service to, from and beyond the US is in the public interest,” Volaris said.

“The service is clearly authorized under the US-El Salvador Open Skies Agreement. In addition, Volaris El Salvador will be the only ULCC Salvadoran air carrier providing expanded price and service options for travelers between the US and El Salvador.”

Mexican ULCC Volaris set up the El Salvador subsidiary in 2018 and received its air operator’s certificate in August 2021. The company said the launch formed part of a strategy to broaden its ULCC model in Central America by offering low fares and point-to-point services in the region.

Volaris El Salvador’s first commercial flights began in September with a route to Mexico City (MEX) using Airbus A320 aircraft. Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that a route from SAL to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico will begin on Oct. 15, followed by San Pedro Sula (SAP) in Honduras five days later.

