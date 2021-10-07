UK’s Jet2.Com Adds Six New Ski Routes

UK carrier Jet2.com has revealed six new ski routes for the upcoming winter season.

Jet.com will fly to Geneva (GVA) from Newcastle (NCL) in England and Glasgow (GLA) in Scotland.

The leisure-focused airline will fly to Innsbruck (INN) in Austria from Bristol (BRS) in England and Edinburgh (EDI) in Scotland.

The airline will also fly to Salzburg (SZG) in Austria from BRS and NCL.

“After missing out on the slopes last winter, we know skiers and snowboarders are really keen to head back to their favorite ski destinations, so we are delighted to be offering a fantastic program of ski flights for Winter 21/22," Jet2.com CEO Steve Heapy said.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Marcin Wiklik