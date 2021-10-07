Porter Airlines' Pre-Pandemic Network Restored

Canada's Porter Airlines said it has restored its full pre-COVID-19 level of year-round destinations, adding the remaining six to reach 18 points served.

The Toronto-based airline resumed operations Sept. 8 after more than 15 months of being completely grounded. Its four US destinations—Boston Logan (BOS), Chicago Midway (MDW), Newark (EWR) and Washington Dulles (IAD)—were added Sept. 29. The latest additions are Canadian cities Fredericton (YFC), Saint John (YSJ), Sault Ste. Marie (YAM), Sudbury (YSB), Timmins (YTS) and Windsor (YQG).

"It's a significant milestone in our recovery, as we return to all of our year-round markets," president and CEO Michael Deluce said. "We're looking forward to seeing more of our passengers in these destinations. Over 1,000 Porter team members are now at work supporting these efforts, as we focus on recalling our complete workforce and adding more flights in the coming months.”

The airline has said it plans to resume as much pre-downturn flying as possible, using its fleet of 29 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s. Refurbishment work on each of the aircraft’s cabins was completed in advance of last month’s restart.

Photo credit: Porter Airlines