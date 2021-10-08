Route Analysis: Anchorage-Salt Lake City

The planned route increases Alaska Airlines’ network from Anchorage to 12 US destinations.

By David Casey

Alaska Airlines is to open a new nonstop service between Anchorage Ted Stevens (ANC) and Salt Lake City (SLC) for summer 2022. The route will begin on June 18, operating twice a week using Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

Following the planned launch, the oneworld alliance member will fly nonstop to 12 US destinations from Anchorage. Along with Salt Lake City, the carrier will serve Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Honolulu (HNL), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Maui (OGG), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Phoenix (PHX), Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).

Four of the 12 are Alaska hubs—Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles—while connections will also be available from oneworld partner American Airlines’ hubs in Chicago and Phoenix.

“Adding Salt Lake City to our nonstop service out of Anchorage completes our goal of serving the top 10 US travel markets from our hub in Alaska,” said Brett Catlin, VP of network and alliances at Alaska.

Alaska will compete with Delta Air Lines on the ANC-SLC route. The SkyTeam alliance member currently serves the market five times per week using 737-900s, offering 1,800 two-way weekly seats.

ANC-SLC

Carrier:

Alaska Airlines

Aircraft:

Boeing 737-900

Frequency:

2X-weekly

Start date:

June 18, 2022

Distance:

3,412 km

O&D traffic demand (2019):

27,485

Annual growth:

7.2%

Average base fare (2019):

$318.64

Photo credit: George Rose/Getty Images

