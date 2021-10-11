Press Release: Routes Asia 2022 to be held in Da Nang

The air transport industry will be critical in enabling global economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased air connectivity delivers substantial economic benefits to a destination – driving trade, tourism, investment, labour supply and market efficiency.

Over the past three years, more than 400 new air services across the Asia-Pacific region have been connected to meetings at Routes events. As the only dedicated route development event that unites decision makers across the entire region, Routes Asia will deliver a platform for airlines, airports and tourism authorities to develop strategies that will rebuild air connectivity across Asia-Pacific.

Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of Da Nang People’s Committee, said: “Routes Asia will provide a golden opportunity to promote inbound tourism opportunities and drive the socio-economic growth for the city. By hosting the event, we will proactively position Da Nang as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, logistics, finance and culture.”

Speaking at World Routes, Steven Small, Director of Routes, said: “We are very excited to be working with Da Nang People’s Committee and their strategic partners to bring Routes Asia to the city in 2022. Routes Asia will play an integral part in Da Nang achieving its ambitious masterplan to become the socio-economic centre of the country by 2045.”

Da Nang International Airport has a capacity of 12 million passengers along with modern facilities and considerate customer services. In 2019, the airport welcomed over 30 airlines operating 40 routes to/from 11 Asian countries and territories.

Although pandemic-related travel restrictions have inevitably curtailed growth, the outlook for air traffic in the region remains strong, giving authorities in Da Nang the confidence to push ahead with a series of airport infrastructure investments designed to increase capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tons of cargo per year by 2030.

While increasing tourism is a priority for Da Nang, achieving growth in a sustainable way is at the heart of the city’s strategy. It was awarded the title National Green City 2017-18 by the World Wide Fund for Nature—one of only 21 cities globally—and is targeting a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2016 levels.

Routes Asia 2022 will take place on 6-8 June in Da Nang, Vietnam.