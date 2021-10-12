Australia, Hong Kong, US Routes Among Fiji Airways’ Restarts 

Fiji will allow international passengers to travel to the country for the first time in more than 20 months from Dec. 1

This has prompted Fiji Airways to unveil a restart of service to a host of international destinations, including cities in Australia, New Zealand and the US.

The US is set to ease its passenger entry restrictions significantly in November.

Fiji Airways will relaunch flights between Fiji’s Nadi International Airport (NAN) and three US cities: Honolulu (HNL), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO). The first flights will depart LAX and SFO on Nov. 30, with scheduled Dec. 2 arrivals at NAN.

The NAN-LAX route will operate daily with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The NAN-SFO route will be flown 5X-weekly with an A330. The NAN-HNL route will be operated 2X-weekly with a Boeing 737 MAX.

Fiji Airways will launch 2X-daily service between NAN and Sydney (SYD) from Dec. 1 using both an A350-900 and a 737 MAX. Daily flights from NAN to Brisbane (BNE) and Melbourne (MEL) are also scheduled to resume, the airline said.

The NAN-Auckland (AKL) route will commence Dec. 1 and be operated daily with an A350-900. Flights starting Dec. 1 to New Zealand destination Christchurch (CHC) will be operated 3X-weekly aboard a 737 MAX, while 2X-weekly NAN-Wellington (WLG) service will be flown with a mix of the A330 and the 737 MAX.

Three additional Pacific routes to be opened from Dec 1 include 3X-weekly NAN-Hong Kong (HKG) flights and 2X-weekly NAN-Singapore (SIN) and NAN-Tokyo Narita (NRT) flights. The three routes will be operated with A330s.

According to Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, passengers arriving to the country must be fully vaccinated, present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to boarding and complete an additional rapid test upon arrival at the resort or hotel at which they are staying. Passengers meeting these restrictions can vacation in Fiji without quarantining.

“After almost two years of no tourism, we cannot wait to welcome back international travelers from Dec. 1 and greet them with our famous Fijian hospitality,” Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said.

“We fully support the health protocols and travel framework laid out by the Fijian government for safety of Fijians and visitors alike,” he added. “In addition to the measures announced, we have our travel ready program to safeguard the wellbeing of staff and customers, which includes mask-wearing at all appropriate times on board our aircraft and at the airport.”

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson