DFW Focused On Growth

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) has already gained more destinations than pre-COVID and is focused on “exceeding the passenger air service we offered prior to the pandemic”.

The airport’s EVP of global strategy and development John Ackerman said that DWF is “proud to have recovered faster than many of our peer airports”.

“DFW has proven to be resilient, ranking first in worldwide hub connectivity in ACI’s 2020 Airport Industry Connectivity Report,” Ackerman said. “Additionally, DFW is one of only two top 25 worldwide airports to have gained more destinations since the pandemic hit.”

Once the restrictions begin to lift, the network planning team is focused on “adding new destinations that correspond to post COVID-19 demand” and “dedicated to re-establishing DFW Airport as the number one gateway from Asia to Latin America”.

“We will collaborate with airline partners to create a route network and customer experience journey aligned with the return of business travel, and the new realities and demands that this group will face,” said Ackerman. “From the outset of the global pandemic, DFWAirport has committed to stand by all our airline partners and strengthen our resilience to emerge from this crisis in the best position possible.”

