Egypt Routes To Boost DME

The return of services between Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) and Egypt’s Red Sea resorts is a major boost for the airport, Routes has been told.

Recently launched services to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, along with major airlines resuming flights including Uzbekistan Airways, SriLankan Airlines, Air Cairo and AlMasria, will “have a significant impact on strengthening the operating results” said network strategy director Andrei Kapinos.

These international services will bolster the “significant volume of traffic” DME was able to maintain despite the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the “developed and competitive market for domestic flights” in Russia.

DME has also continued to invest in infrastructure and this year a new railway terminal was opened to service express trains running between the airport and the center of Moscow.



The opening of a new segment of the passenger terminal (T2) and the launch of a new runway are also imminent at the airport.

Photo credit: Maxim Zmeyev/AFP/Getty Images