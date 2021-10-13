Expedia Seeing ‘Fast And Furious’ Demand For Travel

Growth in demand for travel has become “fast and furious” in the recovery, according to Expedia Group Media Solutions senior business development director Andrew van der Feltz.

The business, which monitors traveler search and booking patterns, said that searches grew by 70% in the previous quarter—an “incredible number,” van der Feltz told World Routes 2021 delegates.

Spikes in demand can be directly tracked to changes such as border openings.

“When an opportunity arises people will jump on it,” van der Feltz said. “That’s why it’s so important to be visible in the market.”

When the trans-Tasman bubble opened between Australia and New Zealand, searches grew by 1,000% “overnight,” he added.

However, the “element of volatility” is beginning to subside as travelers are becoming less “opportunist.”

As a result, booking patterns for international travel are changing in EMEA with customers arranging travel further ahead of their proposed travel dates. In Asia-Pacific, where more restrictions are still being applied, the market remains focused on late bookings.

Photo credit: Ocean Driven Media