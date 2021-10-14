Air France To Add Four Destinations From Paris, Including Zanzibar 

Air France has revealed four new international routes to be launched from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) in the coming weeks as well as a host of route restarts.

Air France’s 2X-weekly CDG-Nairobi (NBO) service will add Zanzibar (ZNZ) in Tanzania as a third point from Oct. 18.

The flag-carrier will then launch 3X-weekly service between CDG and Muscat (MCT) in Oman from Oct. 31. A day later on Nov. 1 Air France will commence 3X-weekly flights from CDG to Colombo (CMB) in Sri Lanka and 4X-weekly service to Banjul (BJL) in Gambia.

More France coverage Route Analysis: Lyon-Stockholm

Vueling to use former Air France slots to launch 32 Paris Orly routes

Air France outlines initial A220 network

Meanwhile, Air France will resume flights on a number of previously operated routes from CDG that have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include 3X-weekly service to Fortaleza (FOR) in Brazil from Oct. 22; 2X-weekly flights to Mahé (SEZ) in Seychelles from Oct. 23; 3X-weekly service to Cape Town (CPT) in South Africa from Oct. 31; 1X-weekly flights to Hong Kong (HKG) from Nov. 5; and 3X-weekly service to Seattle (SEA) from Dec. 6.

Photo credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images