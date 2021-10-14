United Ramps Up Transatlantic Network For Summer 2022

United Airlines is ramping up transatlantic service during the summer 2022 season, making a play for leisure traffic to Europe.

The Chicago-based carrier is adding five new points to its route map, as well as opening flights to five more destinations.

The expansion includes a 3X-weekly service to Amman (AMM) in Jordan from Washington Dulles (IAD) on May 5, 2022, with Boeing 787-8, and from Newark Liberty (EWR) to Routes Europe 2022 host Bergen (BGY) in Norway with a 757-200.

Service from Newark to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) in Spain will start on June 2 with a 767-300ER and to Tenerife (TFS) in Spain’s Canary Islands on June 9 on a 757-200.

Additionally, United is adding 3X-weekly flights from EWR to Ponta Delgada (PDL) in Portugal’s Azores on May 13, using a 737 Max. Frequencies increase to daily in July and August.

Five other new routes are also being added to existing points in United’s network. The Star Alliance member will begin service to Munich (MUC) in Germany from Denver (DEN) from April 23, operating daily using 787-9s. World Routes 2021 host Milan Malpensa (MXP) will be served from Chicago (ORD) from May 6 operating daily with 787-9s, and Berlin (BER) in Germany will receive a route from Washington Dulles from May 6, operating daily with 767-300ERs.

United is also expanding service from Newark to Dublin (DUB) and Rome (FCO) with the addition of a second daily flight to each destination from April 23 and May 26 respectively.

