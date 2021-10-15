Spirit Airlines To Launch Orlando-Ponce, Puerto Rico Route In 2022 

Spirit Airlines will launch daily service between Orlando (MCO) and Ponce (PSE) on Puerto Rico’s southern coast from Feb. 16.

PSE will become the third destination in Puerto Rico served by the Florida-based ULCC; Spirit currently operates to San Juan (SJU) and Aguadilla (BQN). Once the new service starts, the airline will operate eight nonstop routes between Florida and Puerto Rico.

Spirit noted that it operates about 70 flights daily from MCO, “which will provide one-stop options between PSE and more than a dozen cities throughout the country.”

Spirit is an all-Airbus A320 family operator.

Spirit VP of network planning John Kirby said: “Adding Ponce as our third market in Puerto Rico is a fantastic way to celebrate 20 years of Spirit serving the island. Our new nonstop flights to Orlando provide connectivity to many high-value travel options for flying in or out of Ponce, along with serving the vibrant and growing Puerto Rican community in Central Florida."

Fresh from his presentation at World Routes 2021, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said: “The economic development of Ponce and the southern region is a priority for my administration, and we will continue seeking alliances beneficial to our economy such as this one.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries