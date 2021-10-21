Delta Appoints New Europe/Middle East VP Amid Rebuild Of Transatlantic Network

Delta Air Lines appointed Nicolas Ferri, who has been Aeroméxico’s chief commercial officer since August 2019, as its new VP-Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Ferri will be based in Paris and work closely with Delta’s European joint venture (JV) partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. The Atlanta-based carrier said it is focused “on rebuilding its transatlantic network.”

Delta president-international Alain Bellemare said: “Delta is the preferred carrier across the Atlantic and Nicolas’s vast international and alliances experience will be vital to our continued success as demand picks up and we reopen travel corridors across the region. With customers returning to the skies, we look ahead to 2022 and the rebuilding of our international portfolio with optimism.”

Ferri said it is “a pivotal moment” for Delta’s transatlantic operations, which were severely reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferri had been with Delta prior moving to Aeromexico, which is 49% owned by Delta. The carriers have a transborder JV.

Ferri previously served as Delta’s VP-Latin America and VP-alliances Americas.

Delta has said it is aiming to fully restore pre-pandemic capacity levels by the second half of 2022.

Photo credit: Delta Air Lines