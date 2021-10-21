Smartwings Resumes Prague-Dubai Service

Czech Republic carrier Smartwings has resumed service between Prague (PRG) and Dubai (DXB), a route it had grounded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PRG-DXB route is being operated daily with a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Smartwings said it will also start service between Bratislava (BTS) in Slovakia and DXB from Oct. 24.

“Dubai has long been one of the most popular destinations [to which Smartwings operates],” Smartwings sales director Peter Sujan said. “We are happy that we can offer our [passengers] not only favorably priced flight tickets but also attractive departure times as a great option for those who use Dubai as a transfer point to fly on to Asia, Africa or Australia.”

In addition to DXB, Smartwings’ winter schedule includes the following destinations served from PRG: London Heathrow (LHR); four Canary Islands airports—Tenerife (TFS), Gran Canaria (LPA), Lanzarote (ACE) and Fuerteventura (FUE); Málaga (AGP) and Mallorca (PMI) in Spain; Tel Aviv (TLV); Madeira (FNC) in Portugal; Hurghada (HRG) and Marsa Alam (RMF) in Egypt; Antalya (AYT) in Turkey; and St. Petersburg Pulkovo (LED) in Russia.

Photo credit: Joe Pries