Qatar Airways, RwandAir Seek US Codeshare

Qatar Airways has requested authority to display RwandAir’s WB code in its flights between Doha and points in the US.

The application to the US Transportation Department (DOT) comes just two weeks after the two airlines deepened their existing partnership by signing a codeshare agreement that will allow passengers to connect through their respective hubs in Doha (DOH) and Kigali (KGL).

The latest DOT request covers all current and future US-Qatar services operated by Qatar Airways. The oneworld alliance member currently offers nonstop passenger service from Doha to 13 destinations in the US, offering 111 flights per week.

“The codeshare arrangement will allow RwandAir to expand its online network, promoting competition and enhancing service options for travelers,” the application said.

Qatar Airways and RwandAir signed an interline agreement in August and followed it up firming plans for a codeshare partnership in early October.

As part of the deal, the Rwandan flag carrier will also launch new nonstop flights between Kigali and Doha from December. Qatar Airways currently serves Kigali from Doha five times per week via Entebbe (EBB) in Uganda using Boeing 787-8s.

“With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to deliver greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker said at the time.

“As we brace ourselves to meet significantly increased demand for long-awaited travel, I see dynamic partnerships like this one helping to steer travel, tourism and trade firmly on the path to recovery.”

Although RwandAir holds a foreign air carrier permit to serve the US—and in February requested approval to launch flights to New York with a one-stop route operating via Ghana—the airline is yet to start flights.

Qatar Airways, meanwhile, flies from Doha to Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago O'Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York J F Kennedy (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Pittsburgh (PIT), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson