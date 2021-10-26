WestJet Adding Back International Flying From Winnipeg

Canada’s WestJet is planning to restart international service from Winnipeg (YWG), Manitoba, in December, adding flights to Cancun (CUN) in Mexico and Orlando (MCO), Florida.

The carrier is only operating domestic flights from YWG currently. The YWG-CUN route will operate “up to 3X-weekly" starting Dec. 17, according to WestJet. The YWG-MCO route will be operated 1X-weekly from Dec. 18.

To increase connectivity at YWG, the airline is also restarting 4X-weekly domestic service to Regina (YQR), Saskatchewan from Dec. 16.

The YWG route announcements were part of the release of WestJet’s winter schedule, which will see the carrier, Canada’s second largest, operate to more than 95 destinations across its domestic and international networks.

"As Canadians’ confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels," WestJet Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill said. "We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our [passengers]."

Among other route restarts, service between Edmonton (YEG), Alberta, and Honolulu (HNL) will resume Dec. 18.

The carrier will also operate 3X-weekly service between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Kelowna (YLW), British Columbia, from Dec. 17 to Jan 5, 2022. WestJet noted it will offer nonstop service to 55 destinations from YYZ this winter, including 38 outside Canada.

