Network Tracker: The Global Market (w/e Oct. 24, 2021)

There was very little change in global capacity last week (w/e Oct. 24, 2021), compared with the previous seven days, as the total number of seats worldwide remained just over 79 million. The figure means capacity now stands at 71.1% of pre-crisis levels.

On a regional basis, capacity from and within Europe continues to shrink as the winter season gets underway. There were 19.4 million available seats across the continent last week, down by 3.6% compared with the previous week.

The reduction was partially offset by an increase in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, boosted by growth in Brazil and China’s domestic markets. Airlines collectively added 146,000 departure seats from and within Brazil and 117,000 from and within China. Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand also recorded week-on-week growth.

Comparing the top 10 airlines at this time two years ago with their capacity last week shows that Chinese full-service carriers China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines are almost back at 2019 capacity levels. US carriers American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are also operating more than 90% of their pre-pandemic capacity.

https://infogram.com/rou-network-tracker-withe-oct-24-2021-1hd12yxd9vrkw6k?live

Phote credit: Matthew Michah Wright/Getty Images