The world’s top routes by region

The world’s largest air routes by total scheduled departure seats in October 2021 are dominated by Asian services, despite the severe COVID-related international restrictions which continue in the region.

Eight of the top 10 largest routes are between airports in Asia, with only domestic services between King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) and King Khalid International Airport (RUH), and Cancun (CUN) to Mexico City International Airport (MEX) breaking the Asian dominance.

The highest-placed U.S. route, the transcontinental service between New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX), ranks 40th on the overall listings. Meanwhile Western Europe’s top route, Istanbul Sabiha (SAW) to Antalya (AYT), ranks 31st.

The largest route in Southern Africa has more scheduled capacity than either service with Cape Town (CPT) to Johannesburg (JNB) featuring in 17th position.

