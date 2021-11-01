Caribbean Airlines To Resume Flights To Jamaica, Fort Lauderdale

Trinidad and Tobago-based Caribbean Airlines will restart service to Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) in Florida in December.

Caribbean Airlines cited the easing of travel restrictions between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica for the resumption of service between between Port of Spain (POS) and the Jamican capital Kingston (KIN). Starting Dec. 1, the airline will operate 2X-weekly POS-KIN services.

In addition, Caribbean Airlines will begin 2X-weekly flights between KIN and Nassau (NAS) in the Bahamas from Dec. 1. The carrier has operated a second base in Jamaica since acquiring Air Jamaica in 2010 and incorporating the former Jamaican flag-carrier’s routes and employees into its operation.

Caribbean Airlines will also commence Saturday-only service from both POS and KIN to the island of Saint Martin (SXM) from Dec. 11.

From Dec. 7, the airline will start 2X-weekly service between KIN and FLL. From Dec. 12, Caribbean Airlines will operate 2X-weekly seasonal service between POS and FLL. The U.S. from Nov. 8 is easing COVID-19 entry restrictions for foreign travelers.

Caribbean Airlines operates a mix of ATR 72-600 turboprops and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson