Alaska Airlines, British Airways Enhance Codeshare Accord 

Oneworld members Alaska Airlines and British Airways (BA) expanded their codeshare relationship, making 16 additional markets available to Alaska passengers.

Alaska said it is “connecting Alaska's network beyond Seattle [SEA], San Francisco [SFO] and Los Angeles [LAX] to British Airways' nonstop service from London Heathrow [LHR].”

The carrier has acknowledged it has not yet tapped into the full potential of its membership in oneworld, which it joined in March, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But since joining oneworld, Alaska has added 188 codeshare routes.

“Alaska has implemented new partnerships with member airlines Qatar Airways and Iberia Airlines and expanded cooperation with … [oneworld] partners American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Finnair,” Alaska said in a statement. “These six oneworld airlines currently offer 16 daily international flights to Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles—enabling seamless connectivity to Alaska's comprehensive network up and down the [US] West Coast.”

"Alaska [passengers] have had valued access to London and Europe with British Airways for years, and the additional pathways announced today will make it even more convenient," said Nat Pieper, Alaska's senior VP of fleet, finances and alliances.

Alaska, which has no long-haul international presence on its own, said its passengers now have access to 1,000 destinations in the US and around the world because of oneworld and its codeshare accords.

