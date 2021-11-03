JetBlue, Icelandair Expand Codeshare Partnership

JetBlue Airways and Icelandair are widening their existing codeshare agreement to increase flight options between North America and Europe.

As part of the expansion, JetBlue’s B6 code will be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond its Keflavik (KEF) hub in Reykjavik. The two carriers said they plan to add more routes in the future.

The initial seven destinations covered by the latest agreement are: Amsterdam (AMS), Copenhagen (CPH), Glasgow (GLA), Helsinki (HEL), Manchester (MAN), Oslo (OSL) and Stockholm (ARN).

JetBlue’s current codes on Icelandair offer passengers direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK), Boston Logan (BOS), Newark Liberty (EWR) and Keflavik.

“With our recent launch of services to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, this expansion with Icelandair provides customers even more choice for travel across the Atlantic and the ability to enjoy a stopover in Iceland en route,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason added: “The similarities between our business models and a strong focus on customer experience means that we can offer complementary service throughout our networks.”

JetBlue and Icelandair first began their codeshare partnership 10 years ago. Since 2017, passengers have had the opportunity to accrue loyalty points from both JetBlue’s TrueBlue program and Icelandair’s Saga Club, and soon will have the ability to redeem points on either carriers’ flights.

Photo caption: (L-R) JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason.

Photo credit: JetBlue