Avelo Airlines Debuts East Coast Service

Avelo Airlines has launched its inaugural flights from Tweed-New Haven (HVN) in southern Connecticut, marking the carrier’s entry to the East Coast market.

The US startup will connect the airport with six destinations in Florida, becoming the first airline to offer nonstop flights from HVN to the Sunshine State.

Orlando (MCO) is the first route being served by Avelo from New Haven, operating Thursday through Monday using Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Flights will depart HVN at 7:30 a.m. and arrive at MCO at 10:25 a.m. The return service leaves MCO at 11:05 a.m. and arrives back at HVN at 1:45 p.m.

In addition to MCO, Avelo will begin flying to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Palm Beach (PBI), Sarasota (SRQ) and Tampa (TPA) in the days and weeks ahead.

“For years we’ve talked about expanding air service to and from Southern Connecticut, and Avelo’s decision to add nonstop service from HVN to six destinations is finally giving customers an affordable and convenient option they’ve been looking for,” Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority executive director Sean Scanlon said.

Avelo is investing $1.2 million to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall $100 million project at HVN. The airport expansion will include a new terminal and extended runway led by airport operator Avports.

Avelo initiated service on April 28 from its first base at Hollywood Burbank (BUR) in southern California. The airline currently serves 13 destinations across the US and plans to station three 737-700s at HVN.

