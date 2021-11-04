Emirates To Launch Dubai-Tel Aviv Flights

Emirates Airline will commence daily flights between Dubai (DXB) and Tel Aviv (TLV) from Dec. 6, marking the UAE carrier’s first flights to Israel following the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020.

The route will be operated with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER, which includes first-class suites. Passengers traveling between the UAE and Israel do not have to hold visas, which Emirates said will be a boost for its service.

The route announcement “comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations,” Emirates said in a statement. “With the new daily flights, Israeli travelers will be able to connect safely, seamlessly and efficiently to Dubai, and through Dubai to Emirates’ global route network of over 120 destinations.”

Emirates added: “Furthermore, the new flights introduce convenient inbound connections to Tel Aviv from close to 30 Emirates gateways across Australia, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and South Africa, all home to some of the largest Jewish communities in the world.” The carrier noted that US passengers could fly to TLV via a connection at DXB.

More Israel Coverage Delta To Add Boston Flights To Athens, Tel Aviv In 2022

American Airlines delays SEA-Bangalore, DFW-Tel Aviv routes

France imposes stricter rules on passengers arriving from Israel, the US

While Emirates sees a strong leisure market between DXB and TLV, “the new flights will also boost connections for business communities in both countries, creating new channels to network and forge investment opportunities across industries,” the airline said.

In addition to passengers, Emirates will have 20 tonnes of belly cargo capacity in the 777-300ER, which will “support exports of pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, vegetables and other perishables from Tel Aviv,” Emirates said.

Photo credit: Joe Pries