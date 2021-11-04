Air France Plans US Ramp Up As Travel Restrictions Ease 

Air France said the lifting of US travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers from Nov. 8 has boosted bookings, particularly for flights to Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and New York Kennedy (JFK).

“To support the resumption of traffic on transatlantic routes, Air France will gradually increase its capacity during the winter season,” the flag-carrier said in a statement. “Between now and the end of March 2022, the company plans to return to a capacity corresponding to around 90% of that of 2019, compared to 50% in summer 2021.”

The airline said it will increase frequencies from Paris de Gaulle (CDG) to JFK from three to five daily flights; CDG-MIA service from seven to 12 weekly flights; and CDG-LAX Los Angeles service from 12 to 17 weekly flights.

Air France plans to resume flights from CDG to Seattle SEA with 3X-weekly flights from Dec. 6. The carrier will also resume 3X-weekly CDG-LAX-Tahiti (PPT) service from Nov. 6. It will launch a new route between Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) and New York JFK (2X-weekly) from Nov. 24.

The carrier will serve 11 destinations in the US this winter from CDG: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Houston Intercontinental (IAD), JFK, LAX, MIA, San Francisco (SFO), SEA and Washington Dulles (IAD).

The routes will be served with a mix of Airbus A350-900, Boeing 777-300 and 787-9 aircraft.

