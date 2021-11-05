Alaska Airlines Returns to Miami After 10-Year Absence

Alaska Airlines is returning to Miami (MIA) after a decade with plans to launch a new daily flight from its Seattle (SEA) hub.

The oneworld alliance member intends to begin the route on June 16, 2022, using Boeing 737-900 aircraft. At 4,377 km (2,720 mi.), the service will become one of the longest in the airline’s network.

“We’ve landed on a perfect location for our 100th nonstop from our home airport in Seattle,” said Brett Catlin, VP of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

“We'll be connecting two cruise capitals just in time for summer while teeing up easy fall getaways to South Florida, the Caribbean and beyond.”

Alaska, which last served MIA in July 2012, will continue to fly to nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL) with 2X-daily flights to Seattle, as well as winter seasonal service to Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN) and San Francisco (SFO).

The new route will join oneworld partner American Airlines’ existing SEA-MIA service, which currently operates daily using Airbus A321neos.

Alaska’s flights will depart Seattle at 7.15 a.m., arriving in Miami at 4.15 p.m. The return service departs at 5.40 p.m. and arrives back in Seattle at 9.10 p.m.

Meanwhile, American operates a red-eye departure from SEA, leaving at 12.44 a.m. and arriving in Miami at 8.22 a.m. The MIA to SEA leg departs at 7.15 p.m. and arrives in Seattle at 11.01 p.m.

